How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 4:48 PM

Stocks on Wall Street added to their recent string of losses Monday, joining a worldwide slump by financial markets amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy.

The S&P 500 fell its third straight drop. The decline followed similar drops across Europe and Asia.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 52.62 points, or 1.1%, to 4,568.02.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 433.28 points, or 1.2%, to 34,932.16.

The Nasdaq fell 188.74 points, or 1.2%, to 14,980.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 34.06 points, or 1.6%, to 2,139.87.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 811.95 points, or 21.6%.

The Dow is up 4,325.68 points, or 14.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,092.66 points, or 16.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 165.02 points, or 8.4%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

