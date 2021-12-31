CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 4:47 PM

Wall Street ended 2021 on a weak note Friday, but still managed to end the year with big gains.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. It wound up with a yearly gain of 26.9%, nearly as big as its gain two years ago, just before the pandemic set in. The S&P 500 notched its latest record high on Wednesday, its 70th of the year.

Company profits came in strong this year as the economy reopened, but the fast-spreading omicron variant and the looming end of the Federal Reserve’s easy-money policies are overhangs for investors going into the new year.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 12.55 points, or 0.3%, to 4,766.18.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.78 points, or 0.2%, to 36,338.30.

The Nasdaq fell 96.59 points, or 0.6%, to 15,644.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.48 points, or 0.2%, to 2,245.31.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 40.39 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow rose 387.74 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq fell 8.40 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 rose 3.74 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 rose 1,010.11 points, or 26.9%.

The Dow rose 5,731.82 points, or 18.7%.

The Nasdaq rose 2,756.69 points, or 21.4%.

The Russell 2000 rose 270.46 points, or 13.7%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

