CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington clinics for kids | Omicron cases in DC | Americans plan social holiday season | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Business & Finance » Harley-Davidson, Arena rise; Capital…

Harley-Davidson, Arena rise; Capital One, Carnival fall

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 4:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $40.14 to $90.08.

Pfizer is buying the drug developer for $6.7 billion.

Harley-Davidson Inc., up $1.73 to $38.54.

The motorcycle maker will take its electric motorcycle division public through a blank-check company.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., up $2.69 to $59.05.

The drug developer raised its quarterly dividend and added $15 billion to its buyback program.

IGM Biosciences Inc., down $20.59 to $29.25.

Investors were disappointed with the biotechnology company’s update on a potential cancer treatment.

Capital One Financial Corp., down $4.37 to $146.04.

Bond yields fell and weighed down banks, which rely on higher bond yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Carnival Corp., down 94 cents to $18.34.

Cruise lines and travel-related stocks fell over concerns about the newest coronavirus variant’s potential impact on the industry.

Eli Lilly and Co., up $4.39 to $248.53.

The drug developer is collaborating with Foghorn Therapeutics for potential cancer treatments.

Baxter International Inc., up $2.34 to $83.20.

The medical technology company completed its buyout of Hillrom.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

DoD considering requiring booster vaccines for troops

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up