Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 58 cents to $76.56 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 29 cents to $79.23 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $2.27 a gallon. January heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.38 a gallon. January natural gas fell 4 cents to $4.02 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $5.10 to $1,805.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 26 cents to $22.86 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $4.41 a pound.

The dollar rose to 114.97 Japanese yen from 114.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.1344 from $1.1302.

