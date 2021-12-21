CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 3:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $2.89 to $71.12 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $2.46 to $73.98 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 6 cents to $2.15 a gallon. January heating oil rose 9 cents to $2.26 a gallon. January natural gas rose 4 cents to $3.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $5.90 to $1,788.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 24 cents to $22.53 an ounce and March copper rose 6 cents to $4.35 a pound.

The dollar rose to 114.12 Japanese yen from 113.72 yen. The euro rose to $1.1282 from $1.1275.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

DoD's new rules on extremism still don't have enough punch, lawmaker says

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up