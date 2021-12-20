CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:14 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $2.63 to $68.23 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $2 to $71.52 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 3 cents to $2.09 a gallon. January heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.17 a gallon. January natural gas rose 14 cents to $3.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $10.30 to $1,794.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 24 cents to $22.29 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $4.29 a pound.

The dollar rose to 113.72 Japanese yen from 113.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.1275 from $1.1251.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

