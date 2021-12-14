CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 3:18 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 56 cents to $70.73 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for February delivery fell 69 cents to $73.70 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 1 cent to $2.11 a gallon. January heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.22 a gallon. January natural gas fell 4 cents to $3.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $16 to $1,772.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 41 cents to $21.92 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $4.26 a pound.

The dollar rose to 113.74 Japanese yen from 113.54 yen. The euro fell to $1.1257 from $1.1289.

