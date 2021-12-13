Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 38 cents to $71.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 38 cents to $71.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery fell 76 cents to $74.39 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 2 cents to $2.12 a gallon. January heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.23 a gallon. January natural gas fell 14 cents to $3.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $3.50 to $1,788.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 13 cents to $22.33 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $4.28 a pound.

The dollar rose to 113.54 Japanese yen from 113.43 yen. The euro fell to $1.1289 from $1.1311.

