CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington clinics for kids | Omicron cases in DC | Americans plan social holiday season | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Business & Finance » Apple is about to…

Apple is about to become the world’s first $3 trillion company

CNN

December 13, 2021, 8:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Apple is on the verge of yet another major milestone. The iPhone maker is close to topping a market value of more than $3 trillion — the first publicly traded company ever to be worth that much.

Shares of Apple were up about 1% in premarket trading Monday to around $181.75. The stock needs to hit $182.85 for Apple to surpass the $3 trillion mark.

Apple’s market value first crossed the $1 trillion threshold in August 2018 and passed $2 trillion in August 2020.

Apple shares are up more than 35% this year alone. The company has benefited from booming demand for its new IPhone 13 and other older models as well as subscription services such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and its popular App Store.

Sales surged nearly 30% to more than $83 billion in Apple’s most recent quarter, which ended in September. The company has a whopping $191 billion in cash as well.

But before long, Apple may have some company in the $3 trillion club. Microsoft is now worth about $2.6 trillion and Google owner Alphabet’s market value is right around $2 trillion. Still giant but further behind are Amazon, which has a market cap of $1.7 trillion, and Elon Musk’s Tesla, worth $1 trillion.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related News

Recommended

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up