Visa, Target fall; TJX, Varex Imaging rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Lowe’s Companies Inc., up 95 cents to $245.73.

The home improvement retailer raised its revenue forecast for the year after reporting strong third-quarter financial results.

Visa Inc., down $10.12 to $205.06.

Amazon says it will stop accepting credit cards issued by the payments processor in the U.K. because of a dispute over fees.

Target Corp., down $12.59 to $253.80.

The retailer’s profit margins were crimped by higher merchandise, freight and supply chain costs.

TJX Companies Inc., up $4.05 to $73.55.

The owner of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other retail chains reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Varex Imaging Corp., up $3.21 to $30.05.

The X-ray imaging technology company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Moderna Inc., up $7.95 to $242.23.

The biotechnology company asked Canadian regulators to authorize use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 6 to 11.

Biogen Inc., down $3.17 to $258.38.

The biotechnology company faces a possible setback in its European regulatory review for a potential Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

Valero Energy Corp., down $3.51 to $73.45.

Crude oil and natural gas prices fell and weighed down energy companies.

