Spectrum Brands, Flowers Foods rise; Lordstown, Loews fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Johnson & Johnson, up $1.95 to $165.01.

The healthcare company is splitting its Band-Aids and Listerine division from its medical device and prescription drug business.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings Inc., up $10.35 to $297.23.

The company is reportedly considering combining some of its assets with Syneos Health.

Lordstown Motors Corp., down $1.21 to $5.68.

The electric truck maker gave investors a discouraging production update, with delays stretching to the third quarter of 2022.

Blink Charging Co., up $4.50 to $40.01.

The electric vehicle charging and equipment supply company beat Wall Street’s third-quarter revenue forecasts.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., up $8.65 to $102.72.

The owner of Cutter bug spray and George Foreman grills reported strong quarterly earnings.

Flowers Foods Inc., up 58 cents to $26.08.

The bakery goods company raised its profit and revenue forecast for the year.

Western Union Co., up 27 cents to $18.27.

The money transfer company expanded its partnership with Mastercard.

Loews Corp., down 52 cents to $57.04.

A Delaware court ruled against the conglomerate in a case related to its acquisition of a stake in Boardwalk Pipelines.

