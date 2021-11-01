Coronavirus News: What to know about Montgomery Co. mask mandate | Novavax vaccine gets emergency approval in Indonesia | Global death toll tops 5 million | Local cases of COVID-19
Home » Business & Finance » Novavax, Harley-Davidson rise; Moderna,…

Novavax, Harley-Davidson rise; Moderna, Mirati fall

The Associated Press

November 1, 2021, 4:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Affiliated Managers Group Inc., up $17.96 to $185.84.

The asset manager’s third-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Franklin Resources Inc., up $3.66 to $35.15.

The investment manager reported solid fourth-quarter financial results and is buying Lexington Partners.

ON Semiconductor Inc., up $6.89 to $54.96.

The semiconductor components maker reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.

Novavax Inc., up $23.54 to $172.37.

The vaccine maker said it submitted data for its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe and Canada.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc., down $25.65 to $163.37.

The cancer treatment developer is shaking up its top management.

Moderna Inc., down $8.04 to $337.17.

The FDA needs more time to assess the potential for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents.

Devon Energy Corp., up $1.91 to $41.99.

Oil prices rose and lifted energy stocks.

Harley-Davidson Inc., up $3.31 to $39.80.

The motorcycle maker stands to benefit from the end of a tariff dispute on steel and aluminum between the U.S. and the EU.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

TSP posts promising returns in October

New vetting guidelines set to advance security clearance reform ideas

Biden's IRS spending plan makes it through Build Back Better Act framework

More telework, remote work guidance for agencies coming soon, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up