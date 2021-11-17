CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 4:20 PM

Stock indexes shuffled lower on Wall Street Wednesday, pulling a bit further off their record heights.

The S&P 500 fell and is sitting just below its all-time high set a week and a half ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also fell.

Gains for some heavyweight stocks helped soften the losses. The bond market was relatively calm following turbulent trading recently amid worries about high inflation.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 12.23 points, or 0.3%, to 4,688.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.17 points, or 0.6%, to 35,931.05.

The Nasdaq fell 52.28 points, or 0.3%, to 15,921.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 28.02 points, or 1.2%, to 2,377.01.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 5.82 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 169.26 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 60.61 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 34.77 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 932.60 points, or 24.8%.

The Dow is up 5,324.57 points, or 17.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,033.29 points, or 23.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 402.15 points, or 20.4%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

