THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 4:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A late drop robbed the S&P 500 of another record high on Wall Street Monday and left major indexes mostly lower after being up for much of the day.

The S&P 500 ended lower and the Nasdaq fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a tiny gain. The market was higher for much of the day as traders were relieved to learn President Joe Biden would renominate Jerome Powell to another term as chair of the Federal Reserve.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 15.02 points, or 0.3%, to 4,682.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.27 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,619.25.

The Nasdaq fell 202.68 points, or 1.3%, to 15,854.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.81 points, or 0.5%, to 2,331.35.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 926.87 points, or 24.7%.

The Dow is up 5,012.77 points, or 16.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,966.48 points, or 23%.

The Russell 2000 is up 356.49 points, or 18.1%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up