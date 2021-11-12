CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 4:25 PM

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, but every major index still marked its first weekly loss in six weeks.

Technology and communications companies led the modest gains. Bond yields rose. Banks and energy stocks lagged the rest of the market.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 33.58 points, or 0.7%, to 4,682.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179.08 points, or 0.5%, to 36,100.31.

The Nasdaq rose 156.68 points, 1%, to 15,860.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.63 points, or 0.1%, to 2,411.78.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 14.68 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 227.64 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 110.63 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 25.31 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 926.78 points, or 24.7%.

The Dow is up 5,493.83 points, or 18%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,972.68 points, or 23.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 436.92 points, or 22.1%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

