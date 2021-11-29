CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Hertz, Lee Enterprises rise; Walmart, Peloton fall

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 4:22 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Berry Global Group Inc., up $5.14 to $71.61.

Shareholder Ancora Advisors reportedly want the packing company’s board to consider strategic alternatives, including a sale.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., up $1.43 to $25.30.

The car rental company announced a $2 billion stock buyback plan.

Lee Enterprises Inc., up $1.01 to $25.35.

The publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch took measures against hostile takeovers while it considers an offer from Alden Global Capital.

ConocoPhillips, up 67 cents to $72.15.

Energy prices rose and helped lift energy stocks.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $2.02 to $44.39.

The fitness equipment company is reportedly involved in a legal dispute with apparel maker Lululemon.

Walmart Inc., down $2.27 to $142.63.

Retailers reportedly faced a drop in shopping traffic on Black Friday.

Caterpillar Inc., down $2.81 to $195.92.

Industrial companies slipped over concerns that a COVID-19 variant could crimp economic growth.

Twitter Inc., down $1.29 to $45.78.

Co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as the social media company’s CEO.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

