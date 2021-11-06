CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Business & Finance » Family-owned Delaware Park track…

Family-owned Delaware Park track and casino getting sold

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 11:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The family-owned Delaware Park, home to the state’s biggest thoroughbred horse race each year, is being sold to a private equity firm and a gambling investor.

The sale of Delaware Park, which has been operated by the Rickman family since the early 1980s and now includes a casino, should be completed by the end of the year, according to a news release Friday.

The new owners will be Canadian-based Clairvest Group Inc. and Rubico Gaming LLC, a newly formed subsidiary run by investor Thomas Benninger, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.

Delaware Park President Bill Fasy, who declined to comment Friday when asked about a sale price, said he wasn’t aware of any immediate operational changes to the Wilmington-based attraction, which hosts the Delaware Handicap each July.

First developed by William du Pont Jr. in the 1930s, Delaware Park was known as the only major East Coast track, save for Aqueduct in New York, that raced in June.

In 1983, longtime Maryland-based real estate developer William Rickman Sr. purchased the track, which had closed after financial troubles, according to the newspaper. He revived the business by offering smaller purses, which attracted cheaper horses. Competition improved in 1996 when legislation allowed slot machines at the track.

Rickman operated the business for 10 years before handing day-to-day operations to his son William Rickman Jr. The elder Rickman died in 2005.

Clairvest approached the Rickman family about a year ago about a potential sale, Fasy said.

“They felt this was the right time to sell,” Fasy said. Delaware Park will be the 30th casino and racetrack Clairvest has invested in, he added.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up