Delta, Carnival fall; Moderna, Clorox rise

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 1:19 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Moderna, Inc., up $56.24 to $329.63.

Stocks in companies that make vaccines against COVID-19 soared as a new variant emerged.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down $2.31 to $29.70.

Energy stocks plunged on fears a resurgence of the pandemic will again pummel the overall economy.

Carnival Corp., down $2.21 to $17.95.

Travel companies were among the worst hit by renewed fears of possible lockdowns in response to the continuing pandemic.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc., down $9.08 to $103.53.

The concert and event promoter had its worst day since early in the pandemic amid fresh fears of pandemic-related cancellations and capacity limits.

Delta Air Lines Inc., down $3.31 to $36.38.

Airline shares sank after a slew of nations moved to stop air travel from southern Africa.

Clorox Co., up $6.14 to $174.21.

Investors poured money into the cleaning supplies maker, similar to what happened early in the pandemic.

Kroger Co., up 60 cents to $43.14.

Grocery chains benefited from investors’ bet that a new coronavirus strain would drive more shoppers to stock up and eat more at home.

Zoom Video Communications Inc., up $11.91 to $220.21.

The video meeting company had its best day since March as investors anticipated more remote working.

