Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 3:23 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.75 to $78.50 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $2.61 to $82.31 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 8 cents to $2.34 a gallon. December heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.38 a gallon. December natural gas rose 18 cents to $4.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $22.50 to $1,783.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 86 cents to $23.44 an ounce and December copper rose 2 cents to $4.42 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.07 Japanese yen from 114.96 yen. The euro rose to $1.1251 from $1.1231.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

