Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 3:22 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 65 cents to $76.75 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 81 cents to $79.70 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 5 cents to $2.26 a gallon. December heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.33 a gallon. December natural gas fell 28 cents to $4.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $45.30 to $1,806.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 48 cents to $24.30 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $4.40 a pound.

The dollar rose to 114.96 Japanese yen from 113.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.1231 from $1.1288.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

