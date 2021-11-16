Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 12 cents to $80.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 12 cents to $80.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 38 cents to $82.43 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 2 cents to $2.35 a gallon. December heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.43 a gallon. December natural gas rose 16 cents to $5.18 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $12.50 to $1,854.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 17 cents to $25.94 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $4.35 a pound.

The dollar rose to 114.71 Japanese yen from 114.09 yen. The euro fell to $1.1317 from $1.1386.

