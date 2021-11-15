CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 3:26 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 9 cents to $80.88 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 12 cents to $82.05 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 2 cents to $2.33 a gallon. December heating oil was unchanged at $2.40 a gallon. December natural gas rose 23 cents to $5.02 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $1.90 to $1,866.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 24 cents to $25.11 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $4.40 a pound.

The dollar rose to 114.09 Japanese yen from 113.96 yen. The euro fell to $1.1386 from $1.1443.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

