Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 3:12 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 80 cents to $80.79 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 70 cents to $82.17 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 1 cent to $2.31 a gallon. December heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.40 a gallon. December natural gas fell 36 cents to $4.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $4.60 to $1,868.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 5 cents to $25.35 an ounce and December copper rose 5 cents to $4.45 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.96 Japanese yen from 114.10 yen. The euro fell to $1.1443 from $1.1447.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

