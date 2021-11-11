CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 3:19 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 25 cents to $81.59 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 23 cents to $82.87 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 2 cents to $2.32 a gallon. December heating oil was unchanged at $2.45 a gallon. December natural gas rose 27 cents to $5.15 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $15.60 to $1,863.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 53 cents to $25.30 an ounce and December copper rose 8 cents to $4.40 a pound.

The dollar rose to 114.10 Japanese yen from 113.84 yen. The euro fell to $1.1447 from $1.1484.

Business & Finance

