Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 3:19 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $2.81 to $81.34 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.14 to $82.64 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 8 cents to $2.30 a gallon. December heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.45 a gallon. December natural gas fell 10 cents to $4.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $17.50 to $1,848.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 45 cents to $24.77 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $4.32 a pound.

The dollar rose to 113.84 Japanese yen from 112.84 yen. The euro fell to $1.1484 from $1.1594.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

