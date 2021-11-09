CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 3:17 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $2.22 to $84.15 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $1.35 to $84.78 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 6 cents to $2.38 a gallon. December heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.51 a gallon. December natural gas fell 45 cents to $4.98 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $2.80 to $1,830.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 22 cents to $24.32 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $4.37 a pound.

The dollar fell to 112.84 Japanese yen from 113.24 yen. The euro rose to $1.1594 from $1.1589.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

