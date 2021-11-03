Local Elections: In Virginia, GOP finds new playbook | Va. election results | Va. city, county results | Education fight a winning message in Va. | Md. election results
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

November 3, 2021, 3:22 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $3.05 to $80.86 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.73 to $81.99 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 11 cents to $2.34 a gallon. December heating oil fell 8 cents to $2.43 a gallon. December natural gas rose 13 cents to $5.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $25.50 to $1,763.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 28 cents to $23.23 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $4.32 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.93 Japanese yen from 113.96 yen. The euro rose to $1.1609 from $1.1583 euro.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

