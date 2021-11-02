Local Elections: Va. election day | Virginia voter guide | McAuliffe, Youngkin make final pitches | 2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

November 2, 2021, 3:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 14 cents to $83.91 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 1 cent to $84.72 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 4 cents to $2.45 a gallon. December heating rose 1 cent to $2.51 a gallon. December natural gas rose 35 cents to $5.54 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $6.40 to $1,789.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 56 cents to $23.51 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $4.37 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.96 Japanese yen from 113.99 yen. The euro fell to $1.1583 from $1.1605 euro.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

DoD adds new protections from minor infractions for military sexual assault victims reporting crimes

More telework, remote work guidance for agencies coming soon, OPM says

3 takeaways from DISA’s forecast to industry day

TSP posts promising returns in October

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up