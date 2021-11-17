CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 3:22 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $2.40 to $78.36 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.15 to $80.28 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 7 cents to $2.28 a gallon. December heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.36 a gallon. December natural gas fell 36 cents to $4.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $16.10 to $1,870.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 23 cents to $25.17 an ounce and December copper fell 8 cents to $4.27 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.13 Japanese yen from 114.71 yen. The euro fell to $1.1315 from $1.1317.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

