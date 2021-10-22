Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Business & Finance » Snap, Intel fall; American…

Snap, Intel fall; American Express, Mattel rise

The Associated Press

October 22, 2021, 4:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Intel Corp., down $6.54 to $49.46.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the current quarter.

Mattel Inc., up 12 cents to $20.45.

The maker of Hot Wheels, Barbie and other toys beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

American Express Co., up $9.61 to $187.08.

The credit card issuer and global payments company reported encouraging third-quarter financial results on rising consumer spending.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., up $2.69 to $23.85.

The mining company’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Simply Good Foods Co., up $2.96 to $37.27.

The maker of Atkins’ shakes and frozen meals reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Beyond Meat Inc., down $12.82 to $95.80.

The company trimmed its third-quarter revenue forecast on weak demand.

V.F. Corp., down $3.33 to $70.74.

The owner of Vans, North Face and other brands reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue.

Snap Inc., down $19.97 to $55.14.

Snapchat’s corporate parent disclosed Thursday that its ad sales are being hurt by a privacy crackdown on Apple’s iPhones.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

True costs of troubled VA EHR project are 'no longer clear,' appropriators concede

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up