Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Leesburg Police will quit if vaccine is mandated | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Ozy CEO Carlos Watson…

Ozy CEO Carlos Watson says company will not shut down

The Associated Press

October 4, 2021, 8:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) —

The CEO of Ozy Media on Monday called the company’s announcement last week that it was shutting down “premature” and that after meeting with advertisers and other partners that it would continue to operate.

“We have something special here,” Carlos Watson told CNBC on Monday morning.

The board of directors of Ozy emailed a statement Friday saying the company was ceasing operations less than a week after a New York Times column raised questions about the media organization’s claims of millions of viewers and readers, while also pointing out a potential case of securities fraud.

The story triggered canceled shows, an internal investigation, investor concern and high-level departures at the company.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up