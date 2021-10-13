Coronavirus News: Leesburg OKs vaccine mandate | How COVID prompted new nonprofit | COVID-19 vaccines for kids in Montgomery Co. | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

October 13, 2021, 4:26 PM

Stocks ended another day of choppy trading modestly higher Wednesday, enough to break a three-day losing streak for the S&P 500.

Strength in technology stocks helped push the Nasdaq higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended little changed. Bond yields fell.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.15 points, or 0.3%, to 4,363.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.53 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,377.81.

The Nasdaq rose 105.71 points, or 0.7%, to 14,571.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.70 points, or 0.3%, to 2,241.97.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 27.54 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 368.44 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 7.90 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 8.88 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 607.73 points, or 16.2%.

The Dow is up 3,771.33 points, or 12.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,683.35 points, or 13.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 267.11 points, or 13.5%.

