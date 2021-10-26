How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks held on to modest gains on Wall Street Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average…

Stocks held on to modest gains on Wall Street Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average further into record heights.

The Nasdaq also rose as technology stocks gained ground. Solid earnings from several companies helped push stock prices higher.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.31 points, or 0.2%, to 4,574.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.73 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,756.88.

The Nasdaq rose 9.01 points, or 0.1%, to 15,235.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.56 points, or 0.7%, to 2,296.08.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 29.89 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 79.86 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 145.51 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 4.81 points, or 0.2%

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 818.72 points, or 21.8%.

The Dow is up 5,150.40 points, or 16.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,347.43 points, or 18.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 321.22 points, or 16.3%.

