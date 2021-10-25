Coronavirus News: Doctors often aware of early COVID treatment | Kids could start getting vaccines by Nov. 4-5 | Ed Sheeran gets COVID-19 | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 4:30 PM

Wall Street notched some more record highs on Monday as a better-than-expected profit reporting season gets into higher gear.

The S&P 500 rose and surpassed the peak it set on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also rose. Stocks broadly have been pushing higher recently as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts expected.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 21.58 points, or 0.5%, to 4,566.48.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.13 points, or 0.2%, to 35,741.15.

The Nasdaq rose 136.51 points, or 0.9%, to 15,226.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.37 points, or 0.9%, to 2,312.64.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 810.41 points, or 21.6%.

The Dow is up 5,134.67 points, or 16.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,338.42 points, or 18.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 337.79 points, or 17.1%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

