Coronavirus News: Hospitals still struggling to meet demand | What to know about waning Pfizer immunity | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

October 11, 2021, 4:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wall Street gave up an early gain and ended lower Monday. Most sectors ended in the red, and technology companies and banks took some of the bigger loses. The S&P 500 lost 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%. Energy companies held up better than the rest of the market as the price of crude oil rose 1.5% to just over $80 a barrel. Investors are looking ahead to the beginning of company earnings reports this week. JPMorgan Chase delivers its results on Wednesday.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 30.15 points, or 0.7%, to 4,361.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 250.19 points, or 0.7%, to 34,496.06

The Nasdaq fell 93.34 points, or 0.6%, to 14,486.20.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 12.45 points, or 0.6%, to 2,220.64.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 605.12 points, or 16.1%.

The Dow is up 3,889.58 points, or 12.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,597.92 points, or 12.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 245.79 points, or 12.4%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

After underreporting billions, VA will launch new initiative to review EHR's costs

September retirement claims steady but not moving any faster

Collins used CISO role to drive cyber deeper into SSA’s mission areas

Ray Odierno, former Army chief of staff, dies of cancer at 67

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up