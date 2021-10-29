Coronavirus News: Trick-or-treating during the pandemic | Md. urges boosters as cases rise | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

October 29, 2021, 4:33 PM

Stocks are ending higher Friday as Wall Street closed out a milestone-setting week.

Health care, communication services and technology companies rose. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq all set records.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.96 points, or 0.2%, to 4,605.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.08 points, or 0.2%, to 35,819.56.

The Nasdaq rose 50.27 points, 0.3%, to 15,498.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.79 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,297.19.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 60.48 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 142.54 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 408.19 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 5.92 points, or 0.3%

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 849.31 points, or 22.6%.

The Dow is up 5,213.08 points, or 17%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,610.11 points, or 20.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 322.34 points, or 16.3%.

