Coronavirus News: Manassas school returns to virtual learning | Howard University's homecoming plans | Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Fastenal, Valvoline rise; Signet,…

Fastenal, Valvoline rise; Signet, Columbia Banking fall

The Associated Press

October 12, 2021, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) —

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Fastenal Co., up $1.60 to $53.83.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners reported solid third-quarter financial results.

Valvoline Inc., up $2.94 to $34.75.

The automotive and industrial lubricants maker is considering selling its retail services and global products businesses.

Columbia Banking System Inc., down $5.59 to $33.68.

Regional bank Umpqua Holdings is buying the bank holding company.

Matson Inc., up $6.90 to $89.57.

The container ship line gave investors an encouraging financial update.

General Motors Co., up 87 cents to $58.96.

LG Electronics has reached a deal to reimburse the automaker for the cost of recalling Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to the risk of battery fires.

Franklin Resources Inc., down $1.05 to $28.89.

Investors were disappointed by the investment manager’s latest update on assets under management.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., down 43 cents to $81.62.

The jewelry retailer is buying Diamonds Direct USA.

A.O. Smith Corp., down 70 cents to $63.46.

The maker of water heaters and boilers increased its quarterly dividend.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

NGA looks to corral satellite imagery, other data in push for ‘synthetic persistence’

Collins used CISO role to drive cyber deeper into SSA’s mission areas

Fast & Furious:The Biden administration’s cybersecurity series

Customs and Border Protection uses large toolbox for identity and access management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up