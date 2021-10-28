Coronavirus News: Antidepressant shows promise for treating early COVID | Pandemic led to record pro bono hours in DC | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

October 28, 2021, 3:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 15 cents to $82.81 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell 26 cents to $84.32 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 1 cent to $2.44 a gallon. November heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.52 a gallon. December natural gas fell 42 cents to $5.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $4.80 to $1,802.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 7 cents to $24.12 an ounce and December copper rose 5 cents to $4.44 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.46 Japanese yen from 113.78 yen. The euro rose to $1.1684 from $1.1609.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Biden's OMB controller pick faces opportunity to reinvigorate long-vacant role

Agency safety and reentry plans varied considerably during initial days of the pandemic, GAO finds

GSA makes course corrections with its commercial platforms initiative

Making diversity, equity and inclusion agile, accountable will help its adoption, agencies say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up