Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 3:22 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery was unchanged at $83.76 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 46 cents to $85.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 4 cents to $2.52 a gallon. November heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.56 a gallon. November natural gas rose 62 cents to $5.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $10.50 to $1,806.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 14 cents to $24.59 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $4.53 a pound.

The dollar rose to 113.71 Japanese yen from 113.44 yen. The euro fell to $1.1613 from $1.1637.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

