Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 3:26 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 52 cents to $82.96 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 75 cents to $85.08 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 1 cent to $2.48 a gallon. November heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.56 a gallon. November natural gas rose 10 cents to $5.09 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $4.80 to $1,770.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 62 cents to $23.88 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $4.70 a pound.

The dollar rose to 114.31 Japanese yen from 114.26 yen. The euro rose to $1.1640 from $1.1610.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

