Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

October 15, 2021, 3:19 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 97 cents to $82.28 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 86 cents to $84.86 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 5 cents to $2.49 a gallon. November heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.57 a gallon. November natural gas fell 28 cents to $5.41 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $29.60 to $1,768.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 13 cents to $23.35 an ounce and December copper rose 10 cents to $4.73 a pound.

The dollar rose to 114.27 Japanese yen from 113.66 yen. The euro rose to $1.1606 from $1.1598.

