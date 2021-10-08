Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.05 to $79.35 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for December delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.05 to $79.35 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 44 cents to $82.39 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 4 cents to $2.37 a gallon. November heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.47 a gallon. November natural gas fell 11 cents to $5.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $1.80 to $1,757.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 5 cents to $22.71 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $4.28 a pound.

The dollar rose to 112.20 Japanese yen from 111.63 yen. The euro rose to $1.1578 from $1.1550.

