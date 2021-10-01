Coronavirus News: Majority of DC gov't workers are fully vaccinated | Hogan to eligible Marylanders: get booster shot | Bonuses for vaccinated Manassas staffers | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

October 1, 2021, 3:15 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 85 cents to $75.88 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 97 cents to $79.28 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery was unchanged at $2.25 a gallon. November heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.38 a gallon. November natural gas fell 25 cents to $5.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $1.40 to $1,758.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 49 cents to $22.54 an ounce and December copper rose 10 cents to $4.19 a pound.

The dollar fell to 111.05 Japanese yen from 111.40 yen. The euro rose to $1.1597 from $1.1583.

