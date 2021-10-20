Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate debate continues | Southwest Airlines allows unvaccinated workers | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Business & Finance » Brinker, Baker Hughes fall;…

Brinker, Baker Hughes fall; Anthem, Abbott Laboratories rise

The Associated Press

October 20, 2021, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Canadian National Railway Co., up $6.50 to $130.79.

The railroad operator beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Anthem Inc., up $30.30 to $424.05.

The health insurer’s third-quarter profit beat analysts’ forecasts.

Brinker International Inc., down $4.74 to $44.21.

The owner of the Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant chains warned investors higher commodity and labor costs would hurt profits.

Lithia Motors Inc., up $3.30 to $342.01.

The auto dealership chain handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

WD-40 Co., down $20.09 to $209.20.

The maker of lubricants and degreasers’ fiscal fourth-quarter profit fell far short of Wall Street forecasts.

Baker Hughes Co., down $1.52 to $25.35.

The oilfield services company reported weak third-quarter financial results as it faces supply chain problems and higher costs.

Abbott Laboratories, up $3.97 to $123.31.

The maker of infant formula and medical devices handily beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., up $3.57 to $54.32.

The trucking company reported encouraging third-quarter financial results on strong shipping demand.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

What are the top federal professional services opportunities in FY22?

Senate appropriators want to add $24B to defense budget in bill

Under new Biden initiative, agencies will do more to educate employees about collective bargaining

Punishments start for troops who refuse vaccines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up