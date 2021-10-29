Coronavirus News: Trick-or-treating during the pandemic | Md. urges boosters as cases rise | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Apple, Amazon fall; US Steel, Newell rise

The Associated Press

October 29, 2021, 4:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Apple Inc., down $2.76 to $149.81.

The iPhone maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts as supply shortages made it difficult to meet demand.

Amazon.com Inc., down $74.16 to $3,372.41

Higher costs and supply chain problems crimped the internet retail giant’s third-quarter financial results and its revenue forecast.

Starbucks Corp., down $7.13 to $106.07.

The coffee chain’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Western Digital Corp., down $4.99 to $52.29.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.

United States Steel Corp., up $3.01 to $26.39.

The steel maker reported strong third-quarter financial results and raised its dividend.

W.W. Grainger Inc., up $32.35 to $463.11.

The seller of building maintenance supplies beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Newell Brands Inc., up $1.12 to $22.89.

The maker of Rubbermaid and other consumer products reported solid third-quarter financial results.

AbbVie Inc., up $5 to $114.67.

The drugmaker raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong third-quarter financial results.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

