NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published September 30, 2021, about Amazon settling with two fired activist workers, The…

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published September 30, 2021, about Amazon settling with two fired activist workers, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Amazon fired them before a call with workers could happen. The call in fact still happened.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.