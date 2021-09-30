Coronavirus News: Lawsuit over vaccine mandates in Montgomery Co. schools | DC bill could require vaccination for students | Rally for eviction protections in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Perrigo, Virgin Galactic rise; CarMax, Devon Energy fall

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 4:22 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Perrigo Co., up $3.83 to $47.33.

The drug company reached a settlement over a tax dispute with the Irish government.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up $2.74 to $25.30.

The spaceflight company has been cleared to fly following a Federal Aviation Administration inquiry.

CarMax Inc., down $18.49 to $127.96.

The used car dealership chain’s fiscal second-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Lordstown Motors Corp., up 62 cents to $7.98.

The electric vehicle maker is reportedly near a deal to sell an Ohio factory to Foxconn.

Albemarle Corp., unchanged at $218.97.

The specialty chemicals company is buying Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials for $200 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $4.91 to $17.29.

The home goods retailer reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Paychex Inc., up $4.63 to $112.48.

The payroll processor and human-resources services provider reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Devon Energy Corp., down 24 cents to $35.51.

A broad market sell-off weighed down energy stocks.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

