MongoDB, PagerDuty, DocuSign rise; Yext falls

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 4:22 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Broadcom Inc., up $5.78 to $497.68.

The maker of semiconductors and infrastructure software reported earnings that came in ahead of analysts’ estimates. It also issued a strong forecast.

DocuSign Inc., up $15.48 to $310.05.

The maker of electronic signature software issued a strong forecast for its full-year results.

MongoDB Inc., up $105.76 to $507.41.

The database company reported strong quarterly results and raised its forecasts for the full year.

PagerDuty Inc., up $3.08 to $47.38.

The cloud computing company raised its outlook for its full-year results and said it was seeing strong demand from customers.

Yext Inc., down 88 cents to $13.03.

The online brand management company lowered its forecasts for the full year.

Oxford Industries Inc., up 61 cents to $94.15.

The clothing company reported results that came in well ahead of what Wall Street was looking for and raised its full-year outlook.

Alaska Airlines Group Inc., down 73 cents to $57.11.

The airline lowered its outlook for third-quarter revenue, citing an increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., up 9 cents to $15.48.

The technology company’s earnings came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts and it also raised its full-year outlook.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

