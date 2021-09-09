9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Family affected by Pentagon attacks thanks nonprofit | Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | Future threats remain
Lululemon, Moderna rise; Calavo, Boston Beer fall

The Associated Press

September 9, 2021, 4:16 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $39.86 to $420.71.

The athletic apparel maker raised its profit forecast after reporting encouraging second-quarter financial results.

Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc., up $52.35 to $725.

The furniture and housewares company handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts.

Moderna Inc., up $33.02 to $455.92.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on its programs for additional vaccines for COVID-19 and other viruses.

Calavo Growers Inc., down $8.06 to $39.20

The avocado grower’s fiscal third-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street had forecast.

Boston Beer Co., down $21.09 to $538.31.

The brewer of Samuel Adams and other beers abandoned financial forecasts for the year due to weakness from its hard seltzer products.

GameStop Corp., rose 38 cents to $199.18.

The video game retailer’s second-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., fell 65 cents to $157.35.

The medical laboratory operator fared better than other health care stocks after raising its financial forecasts for the year.

Willis Towers Watson PLC, rose $10.05 to $236.

Investors were encouraged by the advisory company and insurance brokerage’s long-term financial plan.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

