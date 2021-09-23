Coronavirus News: The nuance of dealing with COVID-19 | New cases in Montgomery Co. | 'Is It Normal Yet' Podcast: A perfect storm | Latest cases in DC region
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

September 23, 2021, 4:23 PM

Stocks rose broadly for a second day in a row on Wall Street Thursday, reversing the market’s losses for the week just three days after the S&P 500 had its biggest skid since May.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq rose. Investors were pleased to have gotten some clarity from the Federal Reserve a day earlier that it was not on the verge of raising interest rates, and there was also reassuring news out of China, where Evergrande, one of the country’s biggest private real estate developers, appeared to avoid what could have been a messy default.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 53.34 points, or 1.2%, to 4,448.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 506.50 points, or 1.5%, to 34,764.82.

The Nasdaq rose 155.40 points, or 1%, to 15,052.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 40.48 points, or 1.8%, to 2,259.04.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 15.99 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 179.94 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 8.28 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 22.17 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 692.91 points, or 18.4%.

The Dow is up 4,158.34 points, or 13.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,163.96 points, or 16.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 284.19 points, or 14.4%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

